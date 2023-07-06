Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.