Traxx (TRAXX) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $808,856.74 and $239,935.44 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.