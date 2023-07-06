Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRTN shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. CJS Securities downgraded Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,533,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Price Performance

NYSE TRTN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.32. Triton International has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

