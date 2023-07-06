TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.57 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and $163.29 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001205 BTC.

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,867,195,645 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

