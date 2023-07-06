Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,921 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NVS opened at $98.96 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

