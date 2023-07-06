Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $282,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.