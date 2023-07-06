Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

