Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $209,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of STLD opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

