Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $283.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.36 and its 200-day moving average is $245.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- New Name, Coherent is a Compelling AI Data Infrastructure Play
- Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?
- Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
- Is BioMarin Ready To Rebound After FDA Approval Of Roctavian?
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.