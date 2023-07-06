Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Markel Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Markel Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,368.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,347.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,333.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.