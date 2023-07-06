Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 710,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

