UBS Group Begins Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDFree Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

