UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.41

The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 196363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.19%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in UGI by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UGI by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 185,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

