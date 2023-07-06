Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $876,638.49

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Ultra has a market cap of $59.29 million and $876,638.49 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.00930395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00145681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18013303 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $789,048.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

