UMA Market Capitalization Tops $114.24 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00005233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $114.24 million and approximately $157,215.45 worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,591,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,398,569 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.