United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.86. 727,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

