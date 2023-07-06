United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 4,846 shares.The stock last traded at $199.35 and had previously closed at $203.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.74.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total value of $561,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,993.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.