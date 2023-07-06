Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.36 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.