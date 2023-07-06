Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.97

Vai (VAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.88 million and approximately $1,877.11 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

