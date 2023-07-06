Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,727,000 after buying an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 502,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,630. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

