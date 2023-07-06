Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $159.94. 619,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

