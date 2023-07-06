Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.78. 3,442,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,090,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.