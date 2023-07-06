Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Trimmed by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VEA stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

