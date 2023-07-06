Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $62,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

