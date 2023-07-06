Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

