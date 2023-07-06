Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Boosted by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 19.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $75,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.06. 53,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,026. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $203.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.32.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.