Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 781,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 188,685 shares.The stock last traded at $102.68 and had previously closed at $103.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.