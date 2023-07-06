Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $138.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

