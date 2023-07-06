Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,510,000.

BSV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 665,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

