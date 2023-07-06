Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $402.19. 2,326,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,272. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.16. The company has a market cap of $305.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

