Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,411. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.16. The stock has a market cap of $305.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

