Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 7.62% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $60,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IVOV stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.27. 3,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,677. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

