Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after buying an additional 3,382,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. 298,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.