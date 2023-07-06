Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $217.18. The stock had a trading volume of 975,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

