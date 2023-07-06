Venus (XVS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00013877 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $64.48 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,407,913 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

