Verano’s (VRNOF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNOF. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Verano Stock Down 2.5 %

VRNOF stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.30 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verano will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

