Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.32 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $354.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

