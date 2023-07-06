VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Hits $312,810.10

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $312,810.10 and $120.28 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

