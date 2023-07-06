Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 7.7%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.72. 981,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,820,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 503.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,857,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 1,549,998 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 526,719.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,014 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $5,458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.