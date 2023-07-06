Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.21. Waldencast shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 6,010 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

