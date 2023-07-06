Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

