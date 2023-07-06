Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.45. 1,217,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,071. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

