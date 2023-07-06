Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 31.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $111,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 974,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,112. The company has a market cap of $423.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

