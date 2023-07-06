Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

WCN stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

