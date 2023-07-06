WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $475,584.98

WazirX (WRX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $35.68 million and $475,584.98 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

