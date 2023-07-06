Wealth Architects LLC Buys 487 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

