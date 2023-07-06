Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Up 3%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 120,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 418,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth about $207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

