Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $79.85. 564,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

