Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,811 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,284 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $168,438,000 after purchasing an additional 487,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

EXPE traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 673,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,442. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.