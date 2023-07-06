Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 158,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,658. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

